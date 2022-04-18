CFMoto 450SR officially revealed, rivals KTM RC390; Ninja 400

At the EICMA Show in 2021, CFMoto unveiled the SR-C21 concept, an Italian-styled sport bike powered by twin-cylinder engine technology housed in a carbon-clad chassis. The company has now unveiled a new 450cc motorcycle that is based on the same concept bike.

CFMoto has taken a more conservative approach to the overall design to make it more production-friendly. This includes a pair of bigger dual LED headlights with integrated DRLs that have been maintained from the concept. Sharp and forceful, even if toned down in appeal, the front fascia is still eye-catching.

The 450SR has winglets and angled side panels to give it a robust look, while its single-sided upswept exhaust differs from the concept's dramatic under-seat exhaust. Since the single-sided swingarm of the concept is not included, it has a typical configuration with split seats, an LED turn signal in the mirror, and a visor in front.

Also read: Chandigarh man pays Rs 15 lakh to buy '0001' number plate for his Rs 70,000 scooter

To lower the price, the Chinese company has opted to employ lower-quality components. This results in a cheaper suspension and brakes, as well as a dual-sided swingarm. The 450SR has a single 320mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc. Brembo's unit and Bosch's anti-lock braking system (ABS) are used.

Parallel, liquid-cooled 449cc engine with 50 horsepower and 39 Nm of peak torque powers 450SR. The 6-speed gearbox is paired with a 270-degree crankshaft. The new supersport bike has a peak speed of 190kmph, according to the manufacturer.

Initially, the 450SR will only be available in China, and it may be a time before it reaches other foreign markets. It will go head-to-head with the Kawasaki Ninja 400, as well as the KTM RC 390 and the Honda CBR500R.

The chances of this bike making its way to India are slim since CFMoto's presence in the country is minimal at best.

Live TV

#mute