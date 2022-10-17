'Charo marenge...' Video of BMW crash at 230 kmph goes viral as victims predict their death on Facebook live

Cyrus Mistry's accident gave a jolt to the nation to promote road safety in India, pushing the government to take multiple actions. However, people don't seem to be learning anything from the accident, as proved by the BMW car's recent accident. The video shows a car going over the speed limit at 230 kmph speed on Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal Expressway. Now, the video of the crash has gone viral on the internet. It is to be noted that in both cases, the people are driving German luxury cars, which are considered to be safe, but proved to be useless against rash driving.

Based on reports, the video of the speeding car was recorded by a professor of a private medical college in Bihar and his three friends while they were traveling together on the expressway from Sultanpur and Delhi. Based on the video, they wanted to record the maximum speed a BMW car can hit.

Based on the video, they had taken the car to 230 kmph. However, one of the friends wanted to take the car up to 300 kmph. In the viral video, one of them can even be heard saying, "charo marenge (all four of us will die)," which tragically turned out to be true. Now, their live video is being used as a warning against overspeeding. Moreover, it clearly shows how overspeeding can lead to a crash.

What a waste of life!



Speed THRILLS, but KILLS.#BMW, running at 230 km/h, collides with truck on #PoorvanchalExpressway. All 4 youths killed. They were live-streaming it on Facebook.



Drive safe, people. Always keep in mind - 'Ghar pe koi intezaar kar raha hai'. pic.twitter.com/2M7CkuO9h5 — Aman Dwivedi (@amandwivedi48) October 17, 2022

Based on the video, after crossing the speed limit, the car crashed into a truck coming from the opposite side. Furthermore, there are even videos of the aftermath of the incident showing the BMW car after it crashed into a truck. After the accident, the car got mangled and turned into a heap of broken metal. The occupants of the car were thrown away by the impact of the accident.

The people talking in the video can be heard slurring a few words. However, there are no reports confirming if the people in the car were inebriated. Though the video shows a can placed near the driver and the other person in the video.

The expressway, which runs from Lucknow to the eastern Uttar Pradesh district of Ghazipur, was opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2021, just before the February–March assembly elections.