Mercedes-Bens

Check-out Hrithik Roshan's Mercedes-Benz V-Class interior redesign by DC2, see pics

Hritik Roshan's Mercedes-Benz V-Class interior has been completely redesigned by DC2 in its rear passenger compartment.

Image for representation

Hritik Roshan's Mercedes-Benz V-Class MPV has a custom luxury interior designed by one of the oldest and most renowned customization company in India, DC2, previously known as DC Designs. In addition to the price of the car, it appears that Rs 34 lakh was spent on the interior.

On DC2's Instagram page, images show an aircraft-style VIP cabin with seats that recline and have dedicated leg rests. Among the other features are Nappa Leather upholstery, a foldable table, roof lighting, wooden flooring, a mini-fridge, and a 32-inch TV.

Even though the interior of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class has been completely redesigned in the rear passenger compartment by DC2, there are no changes made to the exterior design and the engine appears to have remained unchanged as well. 

Read also: Tata Punch micro-SUV imagined as an off-road SUV looks solid: Check here

Mercedes-Benz V-Class is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine making 161 HP and 380 Nm of torque mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission powering the rear wheels.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DC2 (@dc2design)

Hrithik Roshan also owns other luxurious vehicles such as Rolls Royce Ghost, Mercedes-Benz Maybach S650, Land Rover Range Rover, Porsche Cayenne Turbo S and a Mercedes-Benz S Class. 

Mercedes-Benz V-Class is priced between Rs 71.10 lakhs (ex-showroom) to Rs 1.46 crore (ex-showroom).

Tags:
Mercedes-BensMercedes V-ClassHritik RoshanDC2
