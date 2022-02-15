Tata Punch micro-SUV imagined as an off-road SUV looks solid: Check here

Tata Motors' Punch Micro-SUV was introduced in India on October 2021, and sales have been strong ever since. The car sits below Tata Nexon and above Tata Altroz, attracting customers looking for a car with an SUV design between Rs 5-10 lakh.

Today, we have a digital representation of the Tata Punch as an off-road SUV, influenced by the HBX concept, created by digital artist Akashdeep Chauhan. See what changes are made to the micro-SUV to give it this rugged appeal.

A silver and black colour bumper can be seen at the front of this vehicle, and it has LED headlamps with projectors and LED DRLs with a bluish hue. The SUV's sides are adorned with silver door cladding that emphasizes the rugged appearance of the vehicle. Blacked out ORVMs are accompanied by red turn indicators, and vinyl black stripes cover the doors. All-black alloy wheels are fitted with beefy off-road tires.

Similarly to the front bumper, the rear bumper appears in silver and black, while the rest of the rear section remains the same. The stock faux roof rails are left untouched, but a custom roof rack has been added. Besides the spare wheel, there is an auxiliary light bar mounted on the front part of the rack. The vehicle in the illustration is painted in dual-tones, with a shiny blue body and a light golden roof.

For now, Tata Punch comes with only one engine option, a 1.2-litre, inline-3 petrol motor that produces 86 PS and 113 Nm of torque. Transmission options include an AMT or a 5-Speed manual. The Global NCAP crash test agency awards Tata Punch a 5-star safety rating. Tata Punch micro-SUV is priced at Rs5.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

