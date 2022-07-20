The new Citroen C3 has been launched in India and is entering a market full of competition. The new model from the French automaker is ready to cross swords with the market-dominating Tata Punch compact SUV in the Indian market. Both the cars stand toe to toe with each other but being new in the market has its own advantages and disadvantages for the Citroen C3. But which of the two cars is worth investing in? Here we answer the question for all the buyers looking for a car in the segment with a detailed spec comparison of Citroen C3 and Tata Punch, read more to find out.

Citroen C3 and Tata Punch are similar in terms of size. When compared on the scale, the cars show a slight difference in numbers. The Citroen C3 is 3,981 mm in length, 1,733 mm in width, and 1,586 mm in height. However, the Tata Punch stands at 3,827 mm in length, 1,742 in width, and 1,615 mm in height. Moving forward, the Citroen C3 has a bigger wheelbase of 2,540 mm when compared to Tata Punch's 2,445 mm long wheelbase.

Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Features

Coming to the features, the Citroen C3 is loaded with a myriad of features like keyless entry, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, climate control, steering-mounted audio controls, power windows, and more. However, to differentiate the two, Tata Punch comes with a feature list consisting of a six-speaker Harman sound system, connected car tech, a TFT instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and a cooled glove box.

The Citroen C3 will come with a 1.2 turbo-petrol motor that will put out a rated power output of 110 PS and 190 Nm of max torque. The transmission options are likely to include a 5-speed MT and an automatic gearbox. The latter could potentially be a 7-speed DCT. On the entry-level trims, the Citroen C3 will source power from a naturally-aspirated mill displacing 1200 cc of the air-fuel mixture. It will generate an output of 82 PS and 110 Nm.

Similarly, under the hood, Tata Punch has a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine. The engine gives out 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. It works in combination with a five-speed manual gearbox and has an option of a five-speed automatic transmission.

However, when it comes to mileage, Citroen C3 takes the win giving out 19.8 kmpl for the NA engine and19.4 kmpl for the turbocharged version, whereas the Tata punch gives out a mileage of 18.9 kmpl.

Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Price

The Citroen C3 is likely to be priced at Rs 5.70 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant, while the range-topping variant goes up to Rs 8.05 lakh (ex-showroom). Whereas Tata Punch bears a price tag of Rs 5.82 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 9.48 lakh (ex-showroom) making C3 comparatively more affordable of the two.