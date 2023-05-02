Citroen India Announces Summer Service Camp: Consumers Get Heavy Discounts On Repairs

Citroën India has announced a Summer Camp for its customers starting from 2nd – 31st May. The brand has rolled out this initiative so that its customers can enjoy the upcoming summer holiday season in their Citroën cars along with family and friends. Special Customer Offers on services are being given across all its service touchpoints in the country. Via this initiative, the French brand is trying to offer more to the customers in the form of various discounts on labour costs and other services. Customers may visit Citroën L’Atelier workshops for additional details about the Summer Camp offers.

Through this initiative, customers can avail special offers like:

Booking a service appointment and getting a complimentary 40-point vehicle health package for safe summer journeys

15% customer benefit on select Accessories

30% customer benefit on AC Disinfection Treatment

15% customer benefit on Car Care Treatments

10% customer benefit on labour for Body & Paint cash jobs

Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroën India, says, “Citroën India values its customers and to enhance their ownership experience we continue to bring attractive customer offers. Summer season is a time when families go on holidays and would like their car to be in the best condition. Keeping this in mind we introduced the ‘Summer Camp’ offer so that our customers can plan their holidays without having to worry about their cars.”

The company has announced this summer camp soon after showcasing the 2023 Citroen C3 Aircross. The midsize SUV is revealed as a Hyundai Creta rival. However, it comes with two seating layouts - 5-seater and 7-seater. The latter will come with a roof-mounted air vent setup, while the 5-seater trim will miss out on the same.

As revealed by Citroen, the C3 Aircross gets the longest-in-class wheelbase and best-in-class boot space. Furthermore, it will be offered with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, which gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. The C3 Aircross is expected to offer a segment-best ride quality.