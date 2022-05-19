Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal has signed the agreement to transfer 900 acres of land in Kharkhoda, Sonipat to Maruti Suzuki India for the development of the automaker's new plant in the state of Haryana. This will be Maruti Udyog's biggest investment in the state with plans to invest over Rs. 20,000 crore. The Agreements were signed between Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL)/Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited. Maruti's new plants are to be set up in Kharkhoda on 800 acres and 100 acres of land, respectively.

Terming this as a historic event, the Chief Minister said that today after 40 years, history has repeated itself. He said that 40 years back, an MoU was also signed, which played a big role in changing the picture and destiny of Haryana's development, and today a new agreement was signed in which 900 acres of land was authorized through Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC). This land was handed over to Maruti Suzuki today, he added.

CM Manohar Lal said that in today's programme, Rs 2400 crore has been given to Haryana through HSIIDC. For the first time in the history of Haryana, such a big transaction has happened. This agreement will write a new script for development in Haryana, he added.

The Chief Minister said that with the establishment of the plant, 13,000 people would get employment opportunities. An amount of Rs. 2400 crore has been spent to purchase the land for the said plant, and more than Rs. 20,000 crore are to be invested.

Earlier, the Maruti Suzuki said that the new plant's first phase with a manufacturing capacity of 2.5 lakh units per annum is expected to be commissioned by 2025, subject to administrative approvals.

In the first phase, the investment would be over Rs 11,000 crore, MSI said. "The site will have space for capacity expansion to include more manufacturing plants in the future," MSI noted.

At present, MSI has a cumulative production capacity of around 5.5 lakh units per quarter or about 22 lakh units per annum across its manufacturing plants in Haryana and Gujarat.

With inputs from PTI