हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Haryana

CM Manohar Lal Khattar transfers 900 acres land to Maruti Suzuki for their third plant in Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has transferred the land for Maruti Suzuki's new plants to be set up in Kharkhoda, Sonipat on 800 acres and 100 acres of land.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar transfers 900 acres land to Maruti Suzuki for their third plant in Haryana
Image for representation

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal has signed the agreement to transfer 900 acres of land in Kharkhoda, Sonipat to Maruti Suzuki India for the development of the automaker's new plant in the state of Haryana. This will be Maruti Udyog's biggest investment in the state with plans to invest over Rs. 20,000 crore. The Agreements were signed between Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL)/Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited. Maruti's new plants are to be set up in Kharkhoda on 800 acres and 100 acres of land, respectively.

Terming this as a historic event, the Chief Minister said that today after 40 years, history has repeated itself. He said that 40 years back, an MoU was also signed, which played a big role in changing the picture and destiny of Haryana's development, and today a new agreement was signed in which 900 acres of land was authorized through Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC). This land was handed over to Maruti Suzuki today, he added.

CM Manohar Lal said that in today's programme, Rs 2400 crore has been given to Haryana through HSIIDC. For the first time in the history of Haryana, such a big transaction has happened. This agreement will write a new script for development in Haryana, he added.

Also read: All-new Range Rover Sport bookings commence, priced at Rs 1.64 Crore

The Chief Minister said that with the establishment of the plant, 13,000 people would get employment opportunities. An amount of Rs. 2400 crore has been spent to purchase the land for the said plant, and more than Rs. 20,000 crore are to be invested.

Earlier, the Maruti Suzuki said that the new plant's first phase with a manufacturing capacity of 2.5 lakh units per annum is expected to be commissioned by 2025, subject to administrative approvals.

In the first phase, the investment would be over Rs 11,000 crore, MSI said. "The site will have space for capacity expansion to include more manufacturing plants in the future," MSI noted.

At present, MSI has a cumulative production capacity of around 5.5 lakh units per quarter or about 22 lakh units per annum across its manufacturing plants in Haryana and Gujarat.

With inputs from PTI

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
HaryanaMaruti SuzukiManohar Lal KhattarMaruti Suzuki plant
Next
Story

All-new Range Rover Sport bookings commence, priced at Rs 1.64 Crore

Must Watch

PT11M7S

Another blow to Congress: Sunil Jakhar joins BJP