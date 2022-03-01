Cricketer Rohit Sharma buys Lamborghini Urus SUV for Rs 3.15 crore, painted in team India colour

Urus is widely regarded as one of the most practical and luxurious vehicles ever produced by the Italian supercar manufacturer, Lamborghini. Celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Rohit Shetty and Jr. NTR already own this luxury SUV. Similarly, India's cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has become the latest celebrity to purchase a Lamborghini Urus.

According to Automobili Ardent, Rohit Sharma's SUV gets a stunning shade of dark blue known as "Blu Eleos". It is not the first time he owns a blue-coloured car, as he is also the owner of a blue-coloured BMW M5.

Its interior has a dual-tone combination of Ross Alala (cherry red) and Nero (black) to match the exterior. Black is used on the upper layer on the dashboard and door panels, and cherry red for the lower layer on the dashboard, door panels, and seats. Besides the contrast cherry red and black, there is also a silver layer flowing from the dashboard to the centre console. This is accompanied by piano black touches in the cabin.

Lamborghini Urus shares the same platform with Porsche Cayenne and Bentley Bentayga, as well as other luxury SUVs from Volkswagen but the Urus is sportier than the others.

Lamborghini Urus is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine which produces 650 PS of power and 850 Nm of torque and is mated to an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission.

In India, Lamborghini Urus is priced at Rs 3.15 crore (ex-showroom).

