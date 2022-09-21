Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 150 trains on September 21, Check full list HERE

Indian Railways Update: Alert train passengers! Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to cancel a total of 189 trains today on September 21, due to multiple reasons including maintenance and operational concerns. 126 trains were fully cancelled, while 63 trains were partially cancelled. This comes a day after IRCTC cancelled over 200 trains on September 20. Additionally, it has decided to divert and reschedule many trains due to various reasons varying from operational work on tracks to natural disasters. Furthermore, chances are multiple trains can be cancelled on September 22 as well, based on the information on the NTES website.

Numerous states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Rajasthan, are impacted by the cancellation and other modifications to the railroads.

Here's the full list of IRCTC's cancelled trains on September 21:

Indian Railways tend to cancel train operations every day due to various reasons. Hence, passengers are requested to check the status of their trains travelling today before setting out for their journeys. Full list can also be checked by going to the option of the exceptional train in the upper right corner on NTES website.

Indian Railways is the most preferred mode of transport as it is economical and make passengers reach their destination on time with utmost comfort. As India will soon be adorned like a bride due to the upcoming festivities in the country, Indian Railways has announced the commencement of special trains to accomodate passengers with ease and comfort of travelling. On the auspicious occassions of Durga Puja 2022 and Navratri 2022, IRCTC will run special trains to and from Kolkata, Ajmer, and Mata Vaishno Devi.