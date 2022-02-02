Is drinking wine and driving allowed in Maharashtra? Mumbai Police gives a witty response

Mumbai Police's Twitter handles are always in the news because of their witty replies. They have always been a source of education and ticklish, witty comebacks. In a similar event, the Mumbai Police's response to a tweet became a source of amusement for the Twitter birds.

The chain of events started after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in his statement, said, "Wine is not liquor. If wine sales increase, farmers will benefit from it. We've done this to double farmers' income," to a reporter of ANI.

This statement from Sanjay Raut came after the news of wine getting legalised in Mumbai's supermarkets. Quoting which a Twitter user who asked Mumbai Police, “So if I drink wine and drive, will @MumbaiPolice put me behind bars or show me the nearest bar?” the man asked.

Mumbai Police responded to the question with a humorous and witty statement saying, “Sir, we recommend you to raise your bar & ride in a chauffeur-driven car, after drinking, like a ‘responsible citizen’. Else, if the breathalyzer detects the alcohol content in the wine you drank (which it will to be frank), you will have to be our guest behind the bars.”

The tweet went viral in no time and received appreciation from a lot of people on the internet.

