Road accidents have been increasing forever, from over-speeding to drunk driving, cases are on a continuous rise. To spread awareness amongst people regarding road safety, the Delhi traffic police is taking to Twitter the ‘Gen Z’ way to gain the attention of Delhiites. Delhi Traffic Police has been taking to Twitter to share quirky infographics to raise awareness about road safety. Recently, to spread awareness, it compared cars with Metro but with a twist.

"Kyuki har jagah Delhi Metro ki tarah announcement nahi milega" read Delhi Traffic Police’s latest tweet, which meant 'Because the announcement will not be available everywhere like Delhi Metro.' The tweet further had an infographic that stated ‘Kripya dhyan dein, darwaaze kisi bhi taraf, kisi bhi samay khulenge. Darwaazo se hatkar chalein. P.S Gaadi hai metro nahi, jo phle batayegi,’ which meant 'Please note, the doors will open any way, any time. Walk out the doors. P.S. is a car, not a metro, who will inform first.'

Also read: Traffic rule update: Two-wheeler riders beware! THIS helmet type will get you a challan

A few days ago Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to issue a warning to rash drivers, especially two-wheelers. The video shared by the police department shows a biker filming another biker riding in front of him at a high speed. Moreover, the biker is seen dodging the other vehicles on road in very rash movements. Later on, the biker loses control while dodging a vehicle passing by and ends up falling on the ground while he along with his motorcycle is dragged on the road.

Delhi Police says, "Road par nahi chalegi TUMHARI MARZI, Aise stunts karoge toh jodne ke liye bhi nahi milega KOI DARZI!" The statement comes as a warning to rash drivers and roughly translates to "Your wish won't prevail on roads. If you do such stunts, you won't find doctors to connect your broken bones."