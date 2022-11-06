Delhi air pollution: Traffic Police enforces GRAP 4, bans over 1,500 trucks

The national capital has been suffering due to ever-increasing air pollution in Delhi after Diwali 2022. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall AQI of the city is currently 331, and lies in the ‘very poor category.’ However, the government and Delhi Traffic police have been working towards controlling air pollution, and have taken multiple measures for the same. BS3 and BS4 vehicles have been banned in the national capital region as a measure to curb air pollution. The ban includes light motor vehicles (LMV) as well as heavy motor vehicles. After this new ban, only BS-VI cars will be allowed in Delhi.

Further, the Delhi government on Friday banned the entry of trucks other than essential services in the national capital following the introduction of GRAP IV. The government has also constituted a six-member committee to monitor truck entry in the national capital city.

Delhi Traffic Police in a video on twitter posted what all measures it has taken to fight air pollution. "Under Graded Response Action Plan, a slew of measures have been taken to fight Air pollution. Actions taken till 6 AM today (6 Nov, 2022) #DelhiPoliceCares," read the tweet on Delhi Traffic police.

Under Graded Response Action Plan, a slew of measures have been taken to fight Air pollution. Actions taken till 6 AM today (6 Nov, 2022)#DelhiPoliceCares pic.twitter.com/KnXWPyEH3R — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 6, 2022

Measures taken by Delhi Traffic Police to curb air pollution:

- 1767 trucks stopped at the borders,

- 150 Diesel HGVs/MGVs (barring essential services) stopped/impounded,

- 1296 Diesel LMVs stopped /impounded (barring BS-VI and essential service vehicles),

- 20 joint checking teams of traffic police and Delhi transport department working on border.

"Only CNG, petrol, and electric vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi. There will also be a ban on medium and heavy vehicles of diesel registered in Delhi, which are not connected to essential services. Small vehicles with diesel engines which are not BS6 compliant will also be banned," Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.