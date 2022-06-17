Delhi couple drives Hyundai Creta SUV on Anjuna beach in Goa, held by police

The practicality and capabilities of SUVs are praised by everyone, and they are being bought in high numbers for these reasons. However, SUV owners are often seen attempting terrains that aren’t traversed by many. Well, something similar was recently observed on the famous Anjuna beach of Goa, where a Delhi-based couple was seen driving a Hyundai Creta in the sand. This exercise endangered the lives of tourists and the general public. Speaking on the incident, Jivba Dalvi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, said that the accused, Lalit Kumar Dayal, was driving a Hyundai Creta vehicle, registered in Goa, which has been seized following the incident that took place on Thursday.

Also, an FIR under sections 279 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. A video, which has gone viral on social media, shows that the SUV was stuck in the sand and the occupants of the vehicle were trying to pull it out. Dalvi informed that a report against the car owner Sangeeta Gavadalkar from Mapusa has been submitted to RTO. Anjuna Police Inspector Vikram Naik is further investigating the case.

A similar incident was also observed in Ladakh a few days back. The Leh police department posted images of a Toyota Fortuner, which was being driven in the sand dunes in Hunder of Nubra Valley despite directions from the local authorities not to do so. The tourist couple who drove the Toyota Fortuner on the sand had to give a bond of Rs 50,000 for breaking the rules of the local authority and harming the site.

Leh police captioned the photo saying, "One tourist vehicle was found violating the SDM Nubra's direction not to drive cars over dunes in Hunder. The couple from Jaipur were booked as per law, and a bond of Rs 50,000 was taken from them."

