Toyota SUVs are celebrated across the world for the bulletproof reliability they offer. For the same reason, Toyota Innova and Fortuner are the most celebrated names in their respective segments. In international markets, Toyota has been selling SUVs in different shapes and sizes. Sadly, the Indian market has been kept at a distance from an affordable mid-size SUV. Now, it seems like Toyota is ready to change its portfolio for good. The company is developing a Hyundai Creta rival for the Indian market, and it will be called Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Confirmed to be unveiled on July 1, the Hyryder is assumed to hit the showroom floors by Diwali this year.

The primary question around the buyers is what exactly will the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder look like. Thanks to the digital artist - Shoeb R. Kalania, we now have a rendering of the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The mid-size SUV in the rendering draws heavy inspiration from the Suzuki Vitara sold in international markets.

Additionally, it features a vertically-split headlamp design, as seen in the leaked images of the vehicle. The lower portion of the nose gets a hexagonal air dam, which is quite large and gives the front end a rugged appeal. Furthermore, the Toyota logo gets a blue background here. After all, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is anticipated to come with a strong hybrid powertrain as well. Alongside, a mild-hybrid avatar of the 1.5L petrol motor is likely to be on offer.

Also read - Toyota Innova Crysta records 130-fold increase in sales, Fortuner follows it hot on heels

A Maruti Suzuki-badged version of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will also go on sale once the Toyota’s interpretation hits the market. Also, the SUV will be made by Toyota for Maruti Suzuki - reports suggest. It will be underpinned by the Daihatsu-derived DNGA platform. To be a competent rival against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and MG Hector, it will be loaded with a host of bells and whistles.