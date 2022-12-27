Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari shares breathtaking PIC of THIS section of road

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is one of the most awaited projects, as it will be the longest expressway in the world with a length of over 1,380 kilometres. The access-controlled highway will have 8 lanes in total. In fact, it will have space to further facilitate expansion to 12 lanes, when an increase in traffic volume is registered. The construction of the expressway is in full swing, and the Union Minister for MoRTH has shared images of the section of the highway that connects Khanpur Ghati and Haryana/Rajasthan Border. He tweeted, “The section between the Khanpur Ghati & Haryana/Rajasthan border which is also part of the Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway (NE-4), is currently being constructed with a layout of the access-controlled 8-lane carriageway.”

The section between the Khanpur Ghati & Haryana/Rajasthan border which is also part of the Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway (NE-4), is currently being constructed with a layout of the access-controlled 8-lane carriageway.#PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti pic.twitter.com/XRe1R0mMFF — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 27, 2022

The minister shared the image of the expressway, which does look all set to support high-speed road connectivity between the two largest metro cities of the country. He further added, “The section between the Khanpur Ghati & Haryana/Rajasthan border which is also part of the Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway (NE-4), is currently being constructed with a layout of the access-controlled 8-lane carriageway.”

In fact, the minister claims that under the leadership of the PM Modi, the government will provide world class roadways to Indian citizens, tweeting, “Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, we are ensuring world-class roadways for Indian citizens.”

Also read - Maruti Suzuki cars coming at 2023 Auto Expo: Jimny 5-door, Baleno Cross and more

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway route

This expressway will cost 98,000 crores to build and will improve connectivity between the National Capital of Delhi and the Financial Capital of Mumbai. The expressway will connect urban centers in Delhi via the Delhi-Faridabad-Sohna section of the corridor, as well as a spur to Jewar Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port, to Mumbai via a spur in Mumbai.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway features

In addition, the road transport ministry is planning to build an electric highway between Delhi and Mumbai at a cost of 2.5 lakh crore. Trolleybuses and trolley trucks will be able to operate on these highways, according to the ministry. Trolley buses are electric buses that are powered by overhead wires, whereas an electric highway is a road that provides power to vehicles travelling on it, including via overhead power lines.