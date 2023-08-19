Delhi Rains: Traffic Affected On THESE Routes Due To Waterlogging

On Saturday morning, rain pounded parts of Delhi neighborhoods, considerably lowering the city's already high temperatures. The showers gave relief from the hot weather. However, the national capital was drenched by the rain, which resulted in waterlogging and hampered traffic flow on numerous routes. Sharing the updates on Twitter Delhi Traffic Police advised the commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

Sharing the traffic advisory, Delhi Police asked the commuters to avoid commuting from Bahadurgarh Road. As per the advisory, the carriageway from Bahadurgarh Stand, Firni Road, Najafgarh towards PTC Jharoda Kalan faced slow movement of vehicles due to waterlogging. The police also informed that another carriageway of the road is already affected due to ongoing work on the stretch.

Furthermore, the movement of the vehicles is affected on the Outer Ring road and connected stretches because of waterlogging on the carriageways of the Bhera Enclave underpass.

Traffic Alert

Traffic is affected on Outer Ring Road and connected stretches due to waterlogging in both the carriageways of Bhera Enclave underpass. Kindly avoid the stretch. pic.twitter.com/V6gxQuqI3T — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 19, 2023

After rain lashed multiple parts of Delhi multiple videos surfaced on social media showing flooded roads. Videos shared on social media showed flooded roads in areas like Badarpur and Dwarka of Delhi.

#WATCH | Haryana: Severe waterlogging witnessed in parts of Gurugram due to heavy rainfall.



(Visuals from Delhi-Gurugram Expressway) pic.twitter.com/J2KmZVoNJY — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2023

Meanwhile, Gurugram in the National Capital region faced severe water logging, halting traffic on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. The visuals of the expressway shared on the internet show commuters stuck in knee-deep waters, while the vehicles struggled to get out.

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi, predicted that isolated regions in West Delhi, South-West Delhi, East Delhi (Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Preet Vihar, Seema Puri), and NCR (Bahadurgarh, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram) would get mild to moderate rain.

Additionally, it foresaw light to moderate rain as well as heavy rain over and nearby Safdarjung, Budha Jayanti Park, Rajeev Chowk, ITO, Dwarka, India Gate, and Akshardham neighborhoods, among other places.