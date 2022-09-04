The Delhi government will build an elevated road, a flyover, and an underpass to assist relieve traffic congestion in the city as part of a significant investment in urban infrastructure. On G T Road, between the intersections of Azadpur and Rani Jhansi Road, an elevated road will be constructed. According to a formal announcement made on Saturday, a double-deck flyover would be constructed on a portion of this route, with traffic flowing on the bottom deck and metro trains on the upper deck.

In a meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) held recently, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has approved Rs 266.89 cr for the project, it said. The Delhi government will construct an underpass at Loni Chowk and a flyover between Nand Nagri and Gagan Cinema to reduce traffic snarls in northeast Delhi. Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, approved these two projects worth Rs 341.2 crore in the EFC meeting, his office said in another statement.

Sharing details about the GT Road project, Sisodia said the Delhi Metro and PWD are working together on this project, which "will reduce the cost of construction work by about Rs 150 crore". The total length of this 2+2 lane flyover from Azadpur to Tripolia Gate will be about 2.2 km and will decongest the traffic between Central Delhi and North Delhi. The elevated road will help in eliminating the traffic problem and increase road capacity.

In the second part of this project, a 645 metres underground metro line on Rani Jhansi Road intersection from Najafgarh Nallah will be laid while the foundation work for the pillars will be done so that the flyover can be done by the PWD in the future, the statement said. The city government also shared details about the underpass and flyover projects.

"With the construction of an underpass at Loni Chowk in North East Delhi and a flyover between Nand Nagri and Gagan Cinema Junction, the entire 10-km road stretch between Signature Bridge to Bhopura Chowk will become signal free.

"Those travelling to Bhopura via Signature Bridge will have a signal-free road to commute. At present, vehicles take 25-30 minutes to cover this route, but after the completion of these projects, this time will be reduced to half," Sisodia said.

Sharing that Mangal Pandey Marg is one of the most prominent roads of northeast Delhi since it connects hundreds of colonies with North Delhi, he said there is a lot of traffic load on this entire stretch.

Along with these new projects, a 1.4-km-long double-decker flyover is being built between Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar. The flyover is being built between Mandoli Junction and Gagan Cinema Junction and will make Nand Nagri T-Junction and Gagan T-Junction signal free. The total length of the flyover will be 1.3 km, and it will have six lanes. The total length of the Loni Chowk underpass will be 500 metres, and it will have four lanes.

With inputs from PTI