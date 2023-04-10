topStoriesenglish2593354
Dubai Man Buys World's Most Expensive 'P 7' Number Plate For Rs 122.6 Crore, Breaks All Records

In a recent auction for registration plates in Dubai, the number 'P 7' comes was bought for AED 55 million (Rs 122.6 crore).

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 02:19 PM IST

Dubai Man Buys World's Most Expensive 'P 7' Number Plate For Rs 122.6 Crore, Breaks All Records

Expensive cars are considered as collectable, and so is the case with exotic number plates as well. Earlier, we have come across stories from Dubai of car owners buying number plates worth 10 times their car’s sticker price. Well, an auction of VIP numbers was recently conducted in the city of gold, where a man bought the ‘P 7’ registration plate for 55 million dirhams, which equals to Rs 122.5 crore. The incident took place at the ‘Most Noble Numbers’ auction, where the P 7 registration plate broke the previous Guinness Book of World Records entry of the most expensive number plate of Rs 132 Crore, which was bought buy a Bugatti owner for "F 1" plates.

All the proceedings of this auction will be forwarded to the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund to support the ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign. While the buyer of the plate is now yet known to us, speculations have that the number plate is bought for a McLaren P7 supercar. The fund was initiated by the Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and ruler of Dubai - Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Also read - Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup Truck Is Dakar-Ready, Features V8 Engine: Check Pics

The auction took place at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai, and it saw various fancy numbers like AA19, AA80, O71, AA22, W78, Z37, X36, H31, N41, and J57. The auction witnessed the sale of numbers - AA19 and O71 for AED 4.9 million and AED 15 million, respectively. Another interesting registration plate - Q22222, came under the hammer for AED 975,000.

Talking of previous records, the number plate 1 was sold for Rs 116.3 crore at an auction in 2008, where the bids were initiated by Telegam founder - Pavel Durov, for 15 million dirhams. In fact, the ‘Most Noble Numbers’ auction that took place in 2021 raised around AED 50.45 million in just a night.

