Indian Railways

Eastern Railway achieves 100 per cent electrification, 2,848 km network electrified

Following the lead of the Konkan Railway, Eastern railways achieved a hundred per cent electrification of railway tracks, the electrification of tracks is expected to reduce carbon emissions significantly.

Eastern Railway achieves 100 per cent electrification, 2,848 km network electrified
Image for representation

The Eastern Railway has completed work on the 41-kilometre Hansdiha-Godda section of its 2,848-kilometer network, according to an official here. Total electrification will significantly reduce carbon emissions and help the Indian Railways achieve its goal of making the country's railway network carbon neutral by 2030, he said.

"With the successful completion of CRS (commissioner of railway safety) inspection of the Hansdiha-Godda section, Eastern Railway's entire 2,848 km network is converted to electrified route," the Kolkata-headquartered zonal railway's spokesperson Ekalabya Chakraborty said.

The Hansdiha-Godda section has 41 km of track length, and a speed trial was conducted by CRS at 103 km per hour, he added.

Also read: Indian Railways IRCTC Update: Over 320 trains cancelled on May 27, check full list

Earlier. Konkan railway had achieved the same in March 2022. The foundation stone for the electrification of the entire 741 km route work was laid in November 2015. The total cost of the project is Rs 1,287 crore. The CRS inspection of the entire Konkan Railway route has been successfully conducted in six phases starting from March 2020.

With inputs from PTI

