Cars are simple means of transportation used for taking you from point A to B. But is this enough to satisfy Indians? The answer is a 'no'. In India, an SUV is the most popular type of car. Liked by the Indians for their off-roading capability of navigating through rugged terrains. The deal is made sweeter by the high commanding positions the vehicles offer. However, the best off-roading SUVs available in India, like the Land Rover Defender and Jeep Wrangler, do not fit the budget of many. To solve the problem, we have compiled a list of capable and affordable off-roading SUVs in India.

Jeep Compass

Jeep Compass is one of the SUVs you can buy on a budget. The SUV from the American automaker is priced between Rs 18.04 lakh to Rs 30.97 lakh (ex-showroom). The most expensive version is the latest Trailhawk edition of the Jeep Compass. As for the powertrain, it comes with a 2.0-litre Multijet Diesel engine working with a 6-speed manual transmission for the 4x2 version and an option of a 9-speed manual transmission for the 4x4 versions. It also gets the option of a 1.4-litre Multiair petrol engine with a 6-speed MT and 7-speed DDCT for the 4x2 and 4x4 variants, respectively.

Also read: Bengaluru, Mysuru has worst drivers in India; Indore scores high on ethics: Survey

Force Gurkha

The Gurkha 2021 is a very capable off-roader, with a wider and longer body, a crash compliant, high strength chassis, and new coil spring suspension on all four wheels. In addition, the snorkel on the SUV makes it capable of driving in water up to 700mm. The car is powered by a BSVI-compliant 2.6-litre 91bhp Mercedes derived common rail, direct injection, turbocharged diesel engine, which is mated to a five-speed Mercedes G-28 transmission. The SUV comes at a starting price of Rs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar claims the title of being one of the most popular off-roading SUVs in India. In the current market, the SUV also boasts one of the longest waiting periods from the house of Mahindra. It is powered by mHawk 130 mated with a 6-speed manual transmission and an option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. It also gets a mStallion 150 TGDi engine with similar transmission options as the mHawk. The starting price of Mahindra Thar is Rs 13.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio is another one of the popular SUV in India awaiting the launch of its new version. There are several spy shots of the test mules of the Mahindra Scorpio floating on the internet. The SUV is powered by a turbocharged mHawk four-cylinder engine. The car has a starting price of Rs 13.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

Isuzu V-Cross

Isuzu V-Cross has the capacity to traverse difficult terrains. It also offers a 5-seater cabin with a deck carrying capacity of 180 kg. The versatility of the vehicle makes it even more desirable. It is powered by a 4-cylinder VGS turbo inter-cooled diesel engine. The starting price of the Isuzu V-Cross is Rs 23.49 lakh (ex-showroom) which is a bit above the Rs 20 lakh bracket.

Live TV

#mute