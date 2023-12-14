Excon 2023: Kohler Unveils BSV-Compliant KDI Engines For Construction Equipment Vehicles

Excon 2023, currently being hosted in Bangalore is proving to be a rather great stage for commercial vehicles manufacturers and equipment manufacturers. Recently, we observed launches from Mahindra’s commercial vehicle and construction equipment manufacturing division. Kohler, a renowned name in powertrain manufacturing has also utilised the stage to introduce its stage V-compliant KDI engines. As the stage V emission norms were rolled for various construction equipment vehicles, it posed a major challenge in front of powertrain manufacturers.

The KDI series of engines have been in existence for over a decade now. With the integration of the after-treatment systems, Kohler has managed to match the emissions with new norms without much change to the existing hardware of the powerplant.

“We are thrilled to introduce our most powerful engine family, KDI, now achieving CEV Stage-V certification for Construction Equipment Vehicles along with Trem Stage-V certification for Agricultural Tractors and other Equipment,” said Vincenzo Perrone, President of Kohler Engines.

Perrone highlighted, “We have successfully navigated the challenge of aftertreatment system integration, offering a truly integrated solution in our modern and advanced engines. The KDI family stands as a testament to not only achieving compliance but also demonstrating resilience across a myriad of applications, even under the most demanding conditions. In a market where efficiency, reliability, and frugality are paramount, the KDI is the right choice for those seeking a harmonious blend of performance, fuel economy, engine longevity, and environmental responsibility.”

Perrone added, “This major milestone marks a significant expansion in our product offerings and underscores our commitment to providing Indian customers with the most advanced and environmentally friendly solutions available.”

The Bharat Stage V development embodies a philosophy focused on delivering compact engineering solutions, eliminating the need for extensive OEM machinery re-engineering. Kohler's DPF technology minimises downtime, positively impacting fuel consumption and oil cleanliness, further enhancing engine performance and efficiency. This engine platform is designed to offer cost competitiveness and superior performance.