Force Gurkha 5-Door Launched At Rs 18 lakh; Check Design, Features And Other Details

The much-awaited Force Gurkha 5-door has finally been launched in India, with a price tag of Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). Alongside this, the updated Gurkha 3-door variant is priced at Rs 16.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for these models commenced on April 29. To book these models, it is required to pay an initial amount of Rs 25,000. Force Motors has announced that deliveries will begin from mid-May.

Force Gurkha 5-Door Design

The Force Gurkha 5-door comes with its iconic boxy SUV design. Notably, it mirrors its 3-door counterpart with circular LED headlights featuring LED DRLs and a prominent rectangular grille showcasing the 'Gurkha' badge. Both variants come equipped with a factory-fitted snorkel on the A-pillar. Additionally, the 3-door Gurkha now sports newly styled 18-inch alloy wheels borrowed from the 5-door model.

Force Gurkha 5-Door Features

Inside, both the 3-door and 5-door versions offer a similar dashboard layout, but the 5-door Gurkha provides an extra row of seats and updated upholstery. The 5-door variant features bench seats in the second row and captain seats in the third row, along with roof-mounted AC vents for rear passengers. Both versions include amenities such as a 9-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC, digital driver's display, and safety features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Performance

Under the hood, the updated Gurkha series houses a 2.6-litre diesel engine producing 140 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Both the 5-door and 3-door variants feature a 4x4 drivetrain with a low-range transfer case and manually locking front and rear differentials. Notably, the update includes an electronic swift for the transfer case, allowing seamless switching between 2H, 4H, and 4L modes. Both models boast a ground clearance of 233 mm and a water wading capacity of 700 mm.