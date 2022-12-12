G20 Meet: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for December 13, closes THESE roads

Ahead of the G20 meeting in Mumbai to be held on December 13, the Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the security arrangements. To control the movement of traffic, multiple roads in South Mumbai will remain closed from December 12 to December 16. The advisory issued by the Mumbai Police department shows a list of roads closed during the visit of members of various countries supposed to participate in the summit.

The order issued by the police department states, "Honorable members of the "G 20 conference are visiting Hotel Taj Palace" on 13th December 2022. This may lead to considerable traffic congestion on Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg, P. Ramchandani Marg, B.K. Boman Behram Marg, Adam Street, and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg."

The order further lists the roads to be closed on the day of the conference to provide easy passage to the representatives of various countries. As per the order, the restrictions will remain in place for more than 11 hours spanning from 12:00 hrs to 23:30 hrs.

List of closed roads in Mumbai on December 13:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg: The stretch of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg from the junction of Regal Junction shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles proceeding on both bounds.

Alternative Route: From Regal, Circle South bound Mahakavi Bhushan Marg - Taj Palace- Boman Behram road - Alva Chowk- Electic House - SBS Road.

Adam Street: The stretch of Adam Street (Electric Pole No.AS-5) between Boman Behram Road junction and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg junction shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles.

Alternative Route: From Boman Behram - Alva Chowk - Electic House - SBS Road.

Boman Behram Road: The stretch of Mandlik Street to Boman Behram Road shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles.

Alternative Route: Boman Behram road - alva chowk - Electric House - SBS Road.

Mahakavi Bhushan Marg: The stretch of Shahid Bhagatsingh Marg to Mahakavi Bhushan Marg junction shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles.

Alternative Route- Regal Circle SBS Road Mandalik Road-Boman Behram Road - Alva Chowk - Electric House SBS Road

P. Ramchandani Marg: The stretch of Bombay Presidency Club (Radio Club) to Adam Street junction shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles.