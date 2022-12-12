2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N scores 5-star Global NCAP rating, becomes safest body-on-frame SUV

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N has become the first body-on-frame SUV to secure a 5-star rating in the Global New Car Assessment Programme’s (GNCAP) new crash test protocols, which came into effect from 1st July 2022. The All-New Scorpio-N has achieved 5-star and 3-star rating for Adult and Child occupant safety respectively. Moreover, Scorpio-N also complied with additional tests including pole side impact, pedestrian protection UN127, electronic stability control (ESC) according to GTR8 and its fitment, and side head protection airbag fitment. As a result of this, the new Mahindra Scorpio-N becomes the first body-on-frame SUV to achieve 5-star rating in the new GNCAP’s crash test protocols.

Launched in June 2022, the Scorpio-N becomes Mahindra’s third SUV after the XUV700 and XUV300 to secure a 5-star rating. The Mahindra XUV300 became Mahindra’s first SUV to earn a 5-star adult safety rating along with India's first ‘Safer Choice’ Award (by GNCAP) in 2020 followed by XUV700 in 2021. Also, Mahindra’s other body-on-frame vehicles Thar and Marazzo have received 4-star rating in 2020 and 2018 respectively.

Mahindra Scorpio-N key features:

Next Gen Body-on-frame Platform

6 Airbags

Driver Drowsiness detection

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Latest generation ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) + EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution)

Hill Descent Control

Hill Hold Control

Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC)

Roll Over Mitigation (ROM)

Ventilated Disc Brakes (Front + Rear)

ISOFIX/ i-SIZE Compatibility

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Front & Rear Camera

Front & Rear Parking Sensors

LED Sequential Turn Indicator

E-call & SOS Switch

AdrenoX Connect, Alexa Built-in

The new Scorpio-N is completely new ground-up, with no carryover components of the existing Scorpio. This allows the Mahindra Scorpio-N to elevate across all critical parameters: performance, capabilities, technology, sophistication, ride and handling, NVH, interiors and appearance.

The old-gen Mahindra Scorpio, meanwhile, continues to be sold in the Indian market as the Mahindra Scorpio Classic and gets some minor changes.