Girl found performing stunts on Shimla Highway, ends up horribly: Watch Video

There are multiple videos of people performing stunts on Indian roads even though, as per the law, it is illegal. But rarely any of these videos originated from the mountainous regions of the country. However, there are people who are willing to take that risk, even if it can be fatal. Taking a similar risk, a video of a girl performing stunts on NH5 Parwanoo-Shimla highway is going viral on the internet. Based on the looks of it, the video was shot by other people passing by on the road in a different vehicle.

In the video, the girl in question can be seen hanging out of the vehicle while the car was being driven rashly on the corners of the mountain's roads. However, the video of the whole incident is blurry, but it is clear that the girl was hanging out of the car's open door on the front passenger's side. After a while, the driver loses control, and the car hits the divider.

#WATCH | HP: A video went viral showing a car jumping over a divider & colliding with railing on NH-5 in Solan; a resident from Amritsar tried performing stunts while rash driving. Vehicle damaged but driver safe. Case filed u/s 279 of IPC in Dharampur PS: Solan Police (25.07) pic.twitter.com/o5ajWRJuiG — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

The accident ends up with what seems like a fatal incident with the high-speed car jumping the divider. Later, the car stays in the air for a few moments ending up hitting the guard rails on the other side of the road. Moreover, the car also crashes into another car on the opposite side of the road.

Also read: New Maruti Suzuki Alto 2022 launch next month - What to expect: Price, Features, Images and more

Based on the reports the people in the vehicle escaped the side of the accident. The police were informed that the occupants of the car were nowhere to be found near the site of the incident. However, later on, they were spotted arranging a crane to recover the damaged vehicle and were later detained by the local police. It is to be noted that the occupants of the car were two boys and one girl. Furthermore, the police have registered a case of negligent driving against the girl under IPC Sections 279 and 337.