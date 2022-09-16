'God helps those who...' Delhi Police shares important road SAFETY message on Twitter: WATCH Video

Delhi Police has shared a video clip on Twitter in an attempt to bring awareness about the safety aspects of wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler. The country capital’s police department’s campaign is to educate two-wheeler riders about how using a helmet can save the rider’s life. The department has uploaded a 15-second long clip on the social media platform, showing that the rider got saved not once but twice, by using a helmet. Delhi police shared the video on Twitter with a caption reading as, “God helps those who wear helmet!”

The video has been shared by Delhi Police`s official Twitter account to promote road safety norms. In the video, the motorcycle rider first falls on the road after swerving to miss a car, but as he was wearing the full-face covering helmet he escapes injuries. He stands up, but just then an electric pole falls on him, this time too he escapes from serious injuries as his helmet saves him.

A number of people die in road accidents for not wearing helmets. Delhi Police has promoted the wearing of helmets many times. This time the Delhi Police has come out with a video message to show the advantages of wearing a helmet.

Also read - 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: 5 reasons why everyone is calling this luxury sedan a ‘Baby S’?

"God helps those who wear helmet," reads the quote from the Delhi Police`s official Twitter handle. This tweet from the Delhi Police has now gone viral.

Indians score bad marks for their behaviour on roads. Therefore, the number of fatalities due to road accidents is high, in turn making road safety an important subject of discussion. Addressing this issue, Nitin Gadkari, Minister for MoRTH, has also said that soon 6 airbags will become mandatory for cars. Alongside, the new expressways are designed keeping in mind the safety of road users.

With inputs from IANS