Govt to launch Green Hydrogen pilot project with Toyota in March: Nitin Gadkari

In a recently held press conference on February 10, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways said that the government is working with Toyota, the Japanese carmaker to launch a Green Hydrogen-based pilot project in India. Gadkari said that the government might launch the project by 15-16 March.

Press conference on ‘Automobile Safety Ecosystem in India’ https://t.co/i8HDJwHr9M — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 10, 2022

Nitin Gadkari earlier announced that he is using a car that runs on hydrogen made from wastewater treated in Faridabad. The Union Minister, in an attempt to "make people believe" that vehicles can ply on hydrogen extracted from wastewater, said, "I've bought a pilot project car that would run on green hydrogen produced in an oil research institute in Faridabad. I would take a ride in the city to make people believe."

The minister further noted that the country currently imports petrol, diesel, and petroleum products worth Rs 8 lakh crore every year. "If the country continues its consumption like this, then its import bill will rise to Rs 25 lakh in the next 5 years," he added.

Read also: BMW M4 Competition Coupé launched in India, priced at Rs 1.44 crore

Noting that the country will become 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) with the introduction of flex-fuel engines in vehicles, Gadkari said, "MD's of Toyota Motor Corporation, Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India has assured me that like Brazil, America, and Canada, the vehicles in our country will run on 100 percent bio-ethanol, which produced by our farmers, instead of 100 percent petrol."

Live TV

#mute