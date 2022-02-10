हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cars

Govt to launch Green Hydrogen pilot project with Toyota in March: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, said that the government is working with Toyota, to launch a Green Hydrogen-based pilot project in India and might launch the project by 15-16 March.

Govt to launch Green Hydrogen pilot project with Toyota in March: Nitin Gadkari
Image for representation

In a recently held press conference on February 10, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways said that the government is working with Toyota, the Japanese carmaker to launch a Green Hydrogen-based pilot project in India. Gadkari said that the government might launch the project by 15-16 March. 

Nitin Gadkari earlier announced that he is using a car that runs on hydrogen made from wastewater treated in Faridabad. The Union Minister, in an attempt to "make people believe" that vehicles can ply on hydrogen extracted from wastewater, said, "I've bought a pilot project car that would run on green hydrogen produced in an oil research institute in Faridabad. I would take a ride in the city to make people believe."

The minister further noted that the country currently imports petrol, diesel, and petroleum products worth Rs 8 lakh crore every year. "If the country continues its consumption like this, then its import bill will rise to Rs 25 lakh in the next 5 years," he added.

Read also: BMW M4 Competition Coupé launched in India, priced at Rs 1.44 crore

Noting that the country will become 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) with the introduction of flex-fuel engines in vehicles, Gadkari said, "MD's of Toyota Motor Corporation, Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India has assured me that like Brazil, America, and Canada, the vehicles in our country will run on 100 percent bio-ethanol, which produced by our farmers, instead of 100 percent petrol."

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CarsHydrogen carsNitin GadkariTransport minister
Next
Story

BMW M4 Competition Coupé launched in India, priced at Rs 1.44 crore

Must Watch

PT2M46S

Those who are the public have their issues, there are my issues: Bhavna Kishor