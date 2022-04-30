हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gurugram bus service

Gurugram authorities collaborates with Uber for special bus service, now reserve your seat through the app

Gurugram authorities gave a green signal to start a special bus service in which seats can be booked through Uber app, as reported by PTI.

Image for representation

The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Services Pvt Ltd (GMCBL) gave a go ahead to start a special bus service in which seats can be booked through Uber app. The decision was announced at a meeting here chaired by the CEO of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

The special bus service will initially be run on pilot basis for a period of nine months with one bus each plying on Badshahpur Bus Stand-Huda City Centre Metro Station and BPTP Astaire Garden Sec 70-DLF Cyber Park Shankar Chowk routes.

“This unique collaboration with UBER for reserving Seats in Gurugaman buses will be a unique milestone for the public transport service not just in the city, but in the entire country,” GMDA CEO Sudhir Rajpal said.

Currently GMCBL is operating 150 buses in the city and an additional fleet of 100 buses is under procurement process. 

(With inputs from PTI)

