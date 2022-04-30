The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Services Pvt Ltd (GMCBL) gave a go ahead to start a special bus service in which seats can be booked through Uber app. The decision was announced at a meeting here chaired by the CEO of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

The special bus service will initially be run on pilot basis for a period of nine months with one bus each plying on Badshahpur Bus Stand-Huda City Centre Metro Station and BPTP Astaire Garden Sec 70-DLF Cyber Park Shankar Chowk routes.

Chairman #GMCBL Sh. Sudhir Rajpal gave the green signal on the pilot project for the 1st of its kind initiative in the country to be helmed by @gurugaman in collaboration with @Uber where #commuters can conveniently reserve their bus seat via Uber #app #publictransport #gurugram pic.twitter.com/TmBmXKSmU8 — GMDA (@OfficialGMDA) April 28, 2022

“This unique collaboration with UBER for reserving Seats in Gurugaman buses will be a unique milestone for the public transport service not just in the city, but in the entire country,” GMDA CEO Sudhir Rajpal said.

Also read: Skoda Kushaq Ambition Classic launched in India, prices start at Rs 12.69 lakh

Currently GMCBL is operating 150 buses in the city and an additional fleet of 100 buses is under procurement process.

(With inputs from PTI)

Live TV

#mute