Harley-Davidson X440 Deliveries Will Start From Oct 15, Fresh Bookings To Open From Oct 16

Harley-Davidson X440, co-developed by Hero MotoCorp and Harley Davidson, is now ready to hit the roads, as the brand has announced the delivery dates. The motorcycle’s deliveries will start from the first day of the Navratri - October 15, 2023. Harley-Davidson X440 is currently being manufactured at Hero MotoCorp’s manufacturing facility – called the Garden Factory - at Neemrana in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan. The Company has been organising test rides for pre-booked customers since 1st September 2023. The new booking window will open from 16th October, and customers can book the new Harley-Davidson X440 at all Harley-Davidson dealerships and select Hero MotoCorp outlets across the country. Customers can also book the motorcycle online by visiting www.Harley-Davidsonx440.com

Mr. Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Harley-Davidson X440 continues to create excitement across the country. While the production is in full swing at our Neemrana facility, huge number of our pre-booked customers have availed the opportunity to test ride the motorcycle. We are all geared up to add a lot of festive cheer by commencing deliveries of the Harley Davidson X440 to our customers from the first day of the Navratri. This is just the beginning in our winning the premium journey.”

Since its unveiling in July 2023, the Harley-Davidson X440 has captivated the premium segment customers across India, thereby clocking over 25000 bookings within just a month of its showcase. Hero MotoCorp had to temporarily close the online booking window to cater to the first set of customers. The motorcycle is available in three variants – Denim, Vivid and S at a price of Rs 2.39 lakh (Denim), Rs 2.59 lakh (Vivid) and Rs 2.79 lakh (S) respectively.