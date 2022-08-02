The newly constructed national highway-152D from Ambala to Narnaul is now open and accessible to the public. The highway is part of the Ambala-Kotputli corridor which passes through about 112 different villages in eight districts of Haryana -- Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, and Mahendragarh. It further passes through the Narnaul bypass and then NH-148B which meets Delhi-Jaipur highway at Paniyala Mode near Kotputli.

This national highway will write a new chapter of development as it will prove to be a boon for the daily commuters, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said. The deputy chief minister, who also holds the portfolio of the Public Works Department, said the highway will reduce the travel time from Ambala to Jaipur considerably.

"This will lead to a major diversion of the traffic of NCR, due to which the problem of pollution will also be solved. Also, it will provide the shortest, fastest, and safest route from Ambala to Kotputli on Jaipur highway and will accelerate the pace of all-around industrial development and economic development of the entire Haryana state," he said.

Chautala said the national highway is a six-lane Access Controls Greenfield Corridor constructed under the Bharatmala Project, which is about 227 kilometers long, from Ismailabad (Gangheri) of Kurukshetra district to Narnaul (Haryana).

Chautala said the entire corridor is equipped with an advanced traffic management system. Keeping in mind the convenience of the people, wayside amenities have also been constructed in this ambitious project at six places, where people have a toilet facility, trauma center, petrol pump, kiosk restaurant, Dhaba, children park, etc., he said.

Adequate arrangements have been made for truck and trailer parking. Besides, provision has also been made for interchange at 16 places, while there are two main toll plazas and eight ROBs, Chautala added.

About 2,000 hectares of land have been acquired for this highway project, on which compensation of about Rs 3,000 crore has been paid to the farmers and about Rs 6,000 crore has been spent on its civil construction work, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)