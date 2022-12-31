topStoriesenglish
Himachal Pradesh: Police rescues 400 vehicles from Atal tunnel amidst heavy snow fall

Police units from Keylong, Manali, ATR South Portal, and North Portal worked together to lead the rescue effort, which lasted for more than eight hours, reports ANI.

Police say an eight-hour rescue effort at the Atal tunnel beneath the Rohtang Pass, where hundreds of tourist vehicles were stranded due to severe snowfall, was successful. After the incident was reported on Thursday night, police units from Keylong, Manali, ATR South Portal, and North Portal worked together to lead the rescue effort, which lasted for more than eight hours till Friday morning. To oversee various units, DSP Lahaul, DSP Manali, HO Manali, and SHO Keylong were present.

According to sources, the last vehicle sent back from South Portal towards Manali was around 2 am Friday. Around 400 vehicles were rescued safely from the south portal of Rohtang Tunnel, Manali, which were stranded due to snowfall in Manali and Lahaul Spiti in Himachal Pradesh, according to SDM Surender Thakur on Thursday.

The police teams of both districts are assisting stranded tourists; rescue is currently underway at South PortaThis comes after the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti received the season`s first snowfall. 

(With ANI inputs)

