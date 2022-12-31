New Year 2023: Hyderabad Police issues traffic advisory for NYE celebrations

Traffic restrictions have been put in place by the police in and around Hyderabad in anticipation of the New Year's celebrations on Saturday. They also issued a warning that anyone caught driving while intoxicated will face harsh punishment. In order to facilitate adequate traffic control and regulation on the night between December 31 and January 1, police in the boundaries of all three commissionerates have announced the closure of a number of roads and flyovers. Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda police commissioners have issued notifications imposing traffic restrictions.

Police will be keeping a close watch on pubs and bars to check the consumption of drugs. The owners of pubs and bars have also been directed to make travel arrangements for those who consume liquor.

"Any bar/pub/club etc., knowingly or negligently allowing their customers/associates to drive under the influence of alcohol after consuming alcohol in their premises will be dealt with strictly as per law, and the concerned management will be prosecuted for abetting the crime. They shall strictly educate their customers/associates on the consequences of drunk driving and make alternative travel arrangements. They shall stop drunk persons from driving a vehicle from their premises," the police said.

Officials have warned that those caught driving in a drunk condition will be imposed a fine of Rs 10,000, or they may face a jail term of up to six months.

"A penalty of Rs 10,000 and or imprisonment of up to six months for the first offense and a penalty of Rs 15,000 or imprisonment of up to two years for a second or subsequent offense also, all their driving licenses will be seized, and sent to the concerned RTOs for suspension as per section 19 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988," it said.

All flyovers in the city, except Begumpet and Langar Houz, will be shut for traffic. The Outer Ring Road (ORR) will be closed for light motor vehicles from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.. However, cars going to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport will be allowed to proceed.

The PVNR Express Way will also be closed for the same duration except for those going towards the airport. Cyberabad police have ordered the closure of the flyovers including Shilpa Layout, Gachibowli, Biodiversity flyovers 1 and 2, Mindspace, Road No 45, Durgam Cheruvu Cable bridge, Cyber Tower, Forum-JNTU, Kaithalapur, and Babu Jagjivan Ram flyover.

Travel buses, lorries, and heavy vehicles will be allowed in Hyderabad city limits at 2 a.m. The police will also undertake extensive checks to curb drunken driving, rash, and negligent driving, speeding and triple riding on two-wheelers, and other traffic violations in the interest of public order and safety, said Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand.

The police chief also announced traffic restrictions around Hussain Sagar lake in the city's heart. Vehicles will not be allowed on NTR Marg, Necklace Road, and Tank Bund Road around the lake.

The police commissioner has appealed to people to take note of the restrictions and cooperate. Police have asked the drivers/operators of cabs/taxis/auto rickshaws to be in proper uniform and carry all their documents. They will not refuse ride-on hire to any public.

With IANS inputs