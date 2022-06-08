The Indian automotive industry has a history where the Hindustan Ambassador holds a very special place. Based on the Morris Oxford Series III, the Ambassador is renownedly known as the “Lal Batti Wali Gaadi”. The Hindustan Ambassador was once the first preference of bureaucrats, politicians, and the riches of the country. Launched in the year 1957 at a price tag of Rs 14,000, it made the people fall for its finned rear fenders and dimpled hood. While the amount of Rs 14,000 might feel close to nothing in 2022, it was indeed a big figure back then.

Taking the inflation into consideration, the cost of the Hindustan Ambassador would be roughly Rs 12.50 lakh today. Hence, it is easy to understand that the Hindustan Ambassador held an aspiration value in the late 19th century. In fact, it wasn’t an easy possession for the bureaucrats either, as only those holding higher ranks than a collector were entitled to a Hindustan Ambassador.

Based on a monocoque chassis, the Ambassador was on sale with a rear-wheel-drive layout. During the course, it was offered with various engine options. It was only in 2014 that Hindustan Motors decided to pull the plug on the Ambassador’s production, and at this point of time, the Ambassador was retailing for an ex-showroom price of Rs 5.22 lakh. However, it failed to survive against the increasing competition.

Now in 2022, the Ambassador brand is owned by the Groupe PSA, and the firm is responsible for the development work of the new-gen Hindustan Ambassador. Also, the director of Hindustan Motors - Uttam Bose, has recently confirmed that the design and mechanical work of the new-age Hindustan Ambassador has reached an advanced stage. Well, this certainly is a piece of good news for the Hindustan Ambassador patrons.