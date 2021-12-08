हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Honda

Honda Activa125 Premium Edition launched in India with new colour options, priced at Rs 78,725

The Honda Activa125 Premium Edition is available in two dual tone colour options - Pearl Amazing White with Matte Magnificent Copper Metallic and Matte Steel Black Metallic with Matte Earl Silver Metallic. 

Honda Activa125 Premium Edition launched in India with new colour options, priced at Rs 78,725
Honda Activa125 Premium Edition

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the Activa125 Premium Edition with additional design updates. Activa125 Premium Edition is available in two dual tone colour options - Pearl Amazing White with Matte Magnificent Copper Metallic and Matte Steel Black Metallic with Matte Earl Silver Metallic. The scooter has been launched at Rs 78,725 for Drum Alloy and Rs 82,280 for Disc variant (ex-showroom, Delhi).

In terms of changes, the Honda Activa125 Premium Edition's dual tone body colour extends from the front covers along the side panels. It gets black engine along with a black front suspension. There's also the body coloured grab rail and premium graphics combined with the stylish tail lamp with Activa125 embossing at the rear. In terms of features and mechanicals, it borrows everything else from the Activa125, which was the first BS-VI scooter in India.

Speaking on the launch, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Ever since its launch, brand Activa has been a true beacon of change. Historically, with each new addition to the Activa family, Honda has continued its leadership in terms of product quality as well as reliability. The new Activa125 Premium Edition is set to excite customers with its premium appeal.”

Also read: Honda H’ness Anniversary Edition launched in India at Rs 2.03 lakh

Introducing the new Activa125 Premium Edition, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “As a true companion for millions of Indians, Activa has catered to the diverse needs of 2Wheeler customers across the country. With the launch of Activa125 Premium Edition, we are bringing an elegant and premium style complemented by distinctive design cues and colour schemes.”

