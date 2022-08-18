Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India launched the new Honda Activa Premium Edition in India, priced at Rs 75,400. The new Premium edition adds to the list of the existing variants of the scooter already on sale in India, namely the DLX and STD variants. It is to be noted that this Premium Edition is costlier than the DLX and STD variants by Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively. The reason for a heftier price tag can be attributed to multiple cosmetic updates that come with the top-end variant of the scooter.

As mentioned above, the Honda Activa Premium Edition comes with multiple cosmetic updates in the form of golden wheels, a golden coat on the logo, and a golden finish on other parts as well. Moreover, the inner body elements of the scooter get a brown finish adding to the appeal of the new edition. In addition, the scooter will now be offered 3 new colours. The buyers will have the options of Pearl Siren Blue, Marshal Green Metallic, and Mat Sangria Red Metallic. All of these colours will have golden highlights.

The Honda Activa Premium Edition gets the same hardware and features as its predecessors. It will be available with the analogue instrument cluster, LED headlamps, and external fuel filler cap.

Furthermore, steel rims, 130 mm drum brakes, and tubeless tyres are also included with the Activa Premium Edition. Telescopic units in the front and a 3-step-adjustable spring-loaded hydraulic shock absorber in the back handle the suspension functions. For Activa, Honda is utilizing an underbone frame. The scooter weighs 106 kg and has a 5.3-liter fuel tank.

As the power source, it has the same 109 cc, fan-cooled single-cylinder engine. The engine, at its peak, produces 7.68 bhp of power and 8.84 Nm of peak torque revving at 5,500 rpm. The Honda Activa Premium Edition also has the silent start feature, which is ensured by the fuel injection and ESP technology in it.