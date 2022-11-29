Honda collaborates with Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu to scrap old cars in India

On Monday, Honda Cars India announced a partnership with Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu for vehicle recycling. Honda will be able to provide its customers with a complete solution for scrapping their EOL vehicles thanks to the programme (ELVs). With this partnership, the Japanese manufacturer hopes to help its customers get the most out of their ELVs and make hassle-free deregistration and Certificate of Deposit/Destruction issuance through its dealer partners, according to a release from Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL).

Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India (MSTI) is a government-approved ELV scrapping and recycling company, which is setting up scrap and recycling centres in the country. The service alliance will begin in Delhi NCR, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The coverage area will expand with the addition of new scrappage centres by MSTI in future.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi rides Royal Enfield Classic 500 during Bharat Jodo Yatra; Video goes viral

"The Vehicle Scrappage Policy by Government of India stipulates scrappage and deregistration of old vehicles to promote phasing out of unfit vehicles from the roads, improve safety and lowering of carbon footprint in India," Honda Cars India President & CEO Takuya Tsumura said.

The company will offer a one-stop solution to its customers through dealers to scrap their old cars in a systematic and environmentally friendly manner, he added.

MSTI Managing Director Masaru Akaishi said the company will continue to contribute to the improvement of India's environment by providing environment-friendly ELV dismantling services. MSTI is a joint venture between Maruti Suzuki India, Toyota Tsusho Group and Toyota Tsusho India.

With inputs from PTI