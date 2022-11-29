topStoriesenglish
Rahul Gandhi rides Royal Enfield Classic 500 during Bharat Jodo Yatra; Video goes viral

The viral video shows Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi riding a Royal Enfield Classic 500 Desert Storm during the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from South India to North India.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 11:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Rahul Gandhi rides Royal Enfield Classic 500 during Bharat Jodo Yatra; Video goes viral

Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra currently in the Southern part of India. While most of the yatra is about walking the way, the national party leader was recently seen riding on a Royal Enfield Classic 500 Desert Storm during the rally. The video of the leader riding the motorcycle was widely shared and has gone viral on social media platforms. During the Yatra, the political leader will walk his way from South India to North India, covering the country's most prominent cities and rural areas.

In the video shared on Twitter by Indian National Congress member Srinivas BV, Rahul Gandhi can be seen riding the Royal Enfield Classic 500. The video was shared on the micro-blogging site with the caption, "When Rahul Gandhi rode a Bullet... "

Also read: Lamborghini worth over Rs 8.5 crore burst into flames, rare supercar turned into ashes: Watch video

Rahul Gandhi is seen riding the Classic 500 for a brief period of time in the video. The politician is seen being protected by the security officers in front of him, who are also racing with him, as the crowd of people can be seen sprinting behind and beside him.

Given how uncommon it is for a politician to ride a motorcycle, the video of Rahul Gandhi with the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Desert Storm quickly gained popularity on social media. Many online users are interested in this video. While some are commending the political leader for his modesty, many are accusing him of pulling a publicity stunt.

One of the most sought-after motorcycles from the renowned neo-retro motorcycle brand was the Royal Enfield Classic 500. The Classic 500, which was positioned above the Classic 350, shared the same body panels as the Classic 350. The Classic 500, however, received a larger engine than the Classic 350, which had a 499cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that, at one point, was the largest single-cylinder Royal Enfield engine.

Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Congress Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Classic 500 Viral video

