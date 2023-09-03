Honda Elevate SUV To Launch Tomorrow: Features, Mileage And More

Honda Elevate is set to enter the Indian car market full of competition in the compact SUV segment. The new car is set to launch in India tomorrow, 4 September 2023. The car was unveiled earlier this year. However, the prices of the car were kept a secret, which will be revealed tomorrow. The bookings for the Japanese SUV were opened in July for token money of Rs 5,000 if booked online and Rs 21,000 from any Honda dealer outlet. The deliveries of the SUV will begin from Monday after the prices are announced.

Honda Elevate: Design

Honda Elevate SUV comes with a modern design. The front end of the SUV gets a unique grille complemented by sleek LED headlamps connected with chrome. The looks are accentuated by black fog lamps and big wheel arches for 17-inch alloy wheels. Furthermore, it gets a high SUV-styled stance with 220 mm ground clearance.



The SUV will be available in four different variants, namely, SV, V, VX and ZX. These variants will get multiple colours including Phoenix Orange, Lunar Silver Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Radiant Red, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Meteoroid Gray Metallic, and Golden Brown Metallic. Besides, these paint schemes will also be available in dual-tone shades.

Honda Elevate: Features

The Honda Elevate is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 7-inch HD color TFT driver display is also included. In addition, one receives various amenities, including automatic climate control with the SUV.

Honda Elevate: Mileage, Powertrain

The 1.5-liter DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine powering the Honda City sedan will also be available for the Elevate SUV. The engine has a maximum output of 119 bhp and a maximum torque of 145.1 Nm. Both a CVT and a six-speed manual transmission are available with the engine. According to Honda, the Elevate SUV gets 15.31 km/l in manual versions while getting 16.92 km/l in CVT versions.

Honda Elevate: Rival

Honda Elevate will compete against multiple models in India, including, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, and Citroen C3 Aircross.