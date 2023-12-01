Honda Motorcycles & Scooters Retails 4.47 Lakh Units In Nov, Posting 20% YoY Hike

Honda Motorcycles & Scooter has a strong hold on the Indian two-wheeler market. The company witnessed an uptick in its sales during the festive season and registered a growth of 20 percent compared to the same period last year. The total sales for the month stood at 4,47,849 units. This includes domestic sales of 4,20,677 units and 27,172 units in exports. The brand has launched a couple of new products in India this year, including the likes of the Honda SP125 and Honda XL750 Transalp, while the latest one being the Honda CB350 motorcycle.

Honda CB350

Talking of the Honda CB350 it is priced at Rs 1.99 lakh, ex-showroom. HMSI is offering the CB350 in five attractive colours with a choice of metallic and matte shades. They are Precious Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Crust Metallic, Matte Marshal Green Metallic and Matte Dune Brown. At the heart of the All-New CB350 lies a big and powerful 348.36cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder BSVI OBD2-B compliant PGM-FI engine. This motor churns out 15.5 kW power at 5,500 RPM and 29.4 Nm of torque at 3,000 RPM, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Honda XL750 Transalp

The XL750 Transalp adventure touring motorcycle is launched at an introductory price of Rs 10,99,990 (ex-showroom). The Honda XL750 Transalp is designed to be at home anywhere - from the rush hour commute to an extended touring trip, from dusty trails to the mighty Himalayas. It will make its way to India through the CBU (completely built-up) route from Japan and will be exclusively sold via the premium BigWing Top Line dealerships. It features a 755cc liquid-cooled 270º crank in-line two-cylinder engine, capable of churning out 67.5 kW power & peak torque of 75 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.