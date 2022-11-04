Honda offering massive discounts of up to Rs 63,000 on City, WR-V, Amaze and more

Honda Cars India currently has a total of five products in its Indian lineup. The Japanese carmaker is putting in all its efforts to survive in the competitive Indian market. Keeping sedans as its key forte, Honda has recently launched the new strong hybrid version of the Honda City. While the festival sales helped Honda Cars India to post good numbers, the company is now offering heavy discounts on all its models in the Indian market, namely City 4th-gen, City 5th-gen, Amaze, Jazz, and WR-V. In case you are planning to get one home, here are full details of model-wise discounts.

Honda Amaze November Discounts

Honda Amaze is one of the most of the best-selling products of the carmaker in the Indian market. It is available with two engine choices - 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel. Also, it is currently on sale with discounts going up to Rs 19,896, which comprises a cash benefit of Rs 10,000 or free accessories worth Rs 11,896. Besides, a customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and corporate benefit of Rs 3,000 are available on the Amaze.

Honda City 4th-gen November Discounts

The 4th-gen Honda City can be bought with just a corporate benefit of Rs 5,000. The company is not offering any other benefit on this model. In fact, rumours have it that Honda might soon discontinue the 4th-gen City from the Indian market.

Honda City 5th-gen November Discounts

Honda City 5th-gen in its petrol MT guise is available with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, while the CVT-equipped models attract a cash benefit of Rs 20,000. Furthermore, the company is extending a customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, an exchange benefit of Rs 7,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Honda Jazz November Discounts

The Jazz remains Honda’s take in the premium hatchback space. It goes against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, and Tata Altroz. Well, it manages a dwindling performance on the tally. However, currently, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 is applicable on the Honda Jazz’s purchase, along with a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, a corporate benefit of Rs 3,000, and a Rs 7,000 exchange bonus.

Also read - Delhi Air Pollution: Top 5 vehicles with Air Purifier under Rs 15 lakh in India to stay safe while travelling

Honda WR-V November Discounts

On this compact SUV or cross hatch, discounts go up to Rs 63,144, in summation. The carmaker is extending a cash discount of Rs 30,000. If not needed, free accessories worth Rs 36,144 can be bought against the cash benefit. In addition, a discount on car exchange of Rs 10,000 is being offered. Alongside, buyers will also get a corporate benefit of Rs 5,000, a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, and an exchange benefit of Rs 7,000.