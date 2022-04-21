Honda to launch flex-fuel motorcycle in India, electric scooters also planned

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday, said that it is working on a flex-fuel commuter motorcycle, which will be launched in the country soon. The company may launch one or more commuter bikes in India with flex-fuel engines, which will be able to run on petrol and ethanol. HMSI also said they will launch multiple electric two-wheelers in India.

Once launched, HMSI will become the second brand after India's TVS Motor Company to launch a flex-fuel engine powered motorcycle in India. TVS earlier launched the Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 with a flex-fuel engine.

Honda already sells flex-fuel motorcycle CG150 TITAN MIX in Brazil and once the launch happens, this will be a big step for India's second largest two-wheeler company. Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways has been vocal about flex-fuel engines and said India will soon mandate the use of this technology for all automakers.

For the electric vehicles, HMSI will develop them with the help of other subsidiaries of the company and said they are currently studying the electric vehicle.

Atsushi Ogata, MD & President & CEO, HMSI said "Bringing the synergies of Honda’s global expertise with strong indigenous support, HMSI will further expand its horizons in India. A staggered implementation of flex-fuel technology and multiple EV model introduction in future will lead to an exciting journey ahead. HMSI also plans to enter low-end motorcycle segment while boosting its new fun models’ business in domestic markets. Parallely expanding its wings overseas, HMSI aims to serve more developed countries with its highest level of global quality standards”

While TVS was the first company to launch a flex fuel bike in India, Honda was the first company to launch a flex-fuel powered bike globally. The Honda CG150 Titan Mix was the world's first flex-fuel motorcycle, which was launched in Brazil in 2009. The bike is equipped with an engine that can run on any mixture of petrol and ethanol. Honda has also launched flex-fuel engine powered motorcycles like the NXR 150 Bros Mix and BIZ 125 Flex in Brazil.

