How to Check Vehicle Owner Details by Number Plate; Check Simple Steps

Whether you're conducting a background check on a vehicle owner or planning to buy a second-hand vehicle, it's now easier to obtain details through the vehicle number plate. Here’s how you can do it.

There are several scenarios where you might need to check vehicle owner details:

Hit and Run:

In case of a hit-and-run accident, it is crucial to have the exact details of the vehicle owner to file an FIR. If you can take a picture of the number plate of the vehicle involved in the accident, it will simplify the process of obtaining the owner details through the number plate.

Buying a Second-hand Vehicle:

When purchasing a second-hand vehicle, it's essential to verify the authentic details of the current vehicle owner. If you do not have the correct owner information, you can easily retrieve the owner details using the vehicle number plate. This ensures transparency in the vehicle transfer process.

How to Check Vehicle Owner Details by Number Plate on Parivahan

You can check vehicle owner details on the Parivahan website using the vehicle registration number by following these steps:

1. Visit the Official Website:

Go to the official Parivahan website.

2. Navigate to Informational Services:

Click on 'Informational Services' and then select 'Know Your Vehicle Details' from the drop-down menu.

3. Log In or Create an Account:

If you are an existing user, log in with your credentials. If you are a new user, create a new account.

4. Enter Vehicle Details:

Enter the vehicle registration number and the captcha code, then click on 'VAHAN Search'.

5. View Owner Information:

A screen will appear displaying detailed information about the vehicle owner as well as other vehicle details.

By following these steps, you can easily check vehicle owner details using the number plate on the Parivahan website. This service is particularly useful for ensuring legal compliance and transparency in various situations involving vehicles.