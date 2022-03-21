Hyderabad Police initiates special drive against vehicles illegally using MP, MLA stickers

A special drive against vehicles illegally using MP, MLA police and press stickers was launched by Hyderabad police on March 20. As per sources, the drive was also against the four-wheelers with tinted glasses and irregular number plates.

Teams of traffic police personnel were seen checking vehicles at several key traffic intersections in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

The drive was launched three days after a SUV with MLA sticker knocked down a group of street vendors, killing a two-year-old child and injuring four others, in Jubilee Hills.

The SUV belonged to the cousin of TRS MLA from Bodhan Amir Shakil. Syed Adnan Ahmed, who was driving the vehicle, was later arrested. He was accompanied by MLA`s son Rahil and another youth Maaz.

After the incident, police were keeping a tight vigil on vehicles moving in the city with stickers of MP, MLA, corporator, police, and press. Police said vehicles with stickers on number plates would attract action as per Motor Vehicle Rules.

Police found during the checking that the vehicles with stickers of MP, and MLA are being used though the public representatives were not travelling. In one such instance, an MLA sticker was removed from a car. The sticker was issued to a MLA in neighboring Andhra Pradesh.

Concerned over the growing number of accidents in and around the city, the police have also launched a special drive against tinted glass and irregular number plates. Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, A. Venkata Ranganath said action will be taken against vehicle owners using tinted glass as per the orders of the Supreme Court.

Nobody will be allowed to use the black film on car glasses. He made clear that no exemption will be granted to anybody except those falling under 'Z' and 'Z plus' security categories.

Meanwhile, senior IPS officer and Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Anjani Kumar has appealed to citizens to ensure a better culture of safe road usage.

"Road safety is most important as more than 40 lakh people travel every day in Hyderabad and surroundings. It is the responsibility of every citizen to ensure a better culture of safe road usage. Together we all can make Telangana a better and happier place," he tweeted.

(With inputs from IANS)

