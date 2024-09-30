Hyundai Creta EV Spied Again, Interior Revealed - Details

Hyundai Creta EV Interior Revealed: The Hyundai Creta EV, set to launch in 2025, will be the brand's first "high-volume" electric vehicle in India. It will compete with the Tata Curvv EV and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX. The model has been spotted in various testing phases, revealing a few of its details.

Recently, an image of its interior emerged online, revealing a new circular 3-spoke steering wheel instead of the flat-bottom unit and "CRETA Electric" embossing on the seat upholstery.

However, much of the dashboard, including the dual-screen setup (10.25-inch instrument cluster and infotainment system) and the central console, remains similar to the ICE version of the Creta.

The EV is expected to retain several key features from its ICE counterpart, including dual-zone automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and Hyundai’s BlueLink-connected car tech.

It is also likely to get a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, rear AC vents, USB charging ports, keyless entry, cruise control, and an electric parking brake with auto-hold.

Safety features like 6 airbags, electronic stability control, day and night IRVM, and hill-start assist will also carry over. In terms of design, the Creta EV will have slight modifications like a closed-off grille, redesigned bumpers, and new alloy wheels, while maintaining the same dimensions as the ICE version.

According to the media reports, it will be powered by a 45kWh battery and an electric motor producing 138bhp and 255Nm of torque, with an estimated range of 350km or more.