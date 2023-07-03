Hyundai Creta Facelift Spotted On Test In India, Launch Expected By Early 2024

Hyundai Creta was once the best-selling car in the country when the world was plagued with the Covid-19 pandemic. Well, the statement itself reveals the cult that the Hyundai Creta enjoys in the Indian market. In its second-generation avatar, the mid-size SUV has already spent over 3 years, and it is quite a common sight on the roads. Thus, a mid-cycle refresh is now due. The brand has introduced the facelifted version of the Creta in foreign markets, but it is kept away from Indian soil. However, a new set of spy images reveal that the facelifted Creta is coming soon.

It is the first time that the Hyundai Creta facelift is seen on test on the Indian tarmac. In a complete camouflage fashion, the SUV has made its first public appearance. The images hardly reveal anything, except for a new sharper design for the LED DRLs, redesigned alloy wheels, and a freshened-up tail lamp cluster. The silhouette will be unaltered, but the Creta facelift will look fresh to lure customers for the next few years. Post-launch, these changes could make their way to its 7-seater sibling - Alcazar.



Hyundai will also revise the interior of the car, with a new colour theme. Also, added features like Level-2 ADAS with blindspot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, front collision avoidance system, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, driver attention warning and more. The updated Hyundai Creta could also be featuring a large 10.25-inch LCD for the instrument cluster like the Alcazar and the new-gen Verna.

Talking of mechanical bits, there will be the existing 1.5L NA petrol under the bonnet, which puts out 115 PS against 144 Nm. Also, the 1.5L Turbo-petrol unit with class-leading 160 PS of peak power output will be offered. Transmission options include a 6-speed MT, 6-sped iMT, IVT, and 7-speed DCT. As for the launch timeline, the Hyundai Creta Facelift could be introduced by early next year.