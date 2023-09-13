trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661862
NewsAuto
HYUNDAI CRETA

Hyundai Creta Facelift Spotted Testing, Spy Shots Reveal New Details

Ahead of the official launch Hyundai Creta Facelift has been spotted testing and now the spy shots of the new SUV doing rounds on the internet while also revealing new details of the car.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 02:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Hyundai Creta Facelift Spotted Testing, Spy Shots Reveal New Details Image Source- Autospy

Hyundai is set to give a new life to one of its best-selling SUVs in India in the form of the Hyundai Creta Facelift. The new SUV has been in discussions for a while now and spy shots of the test mule indicate the preparations for the SUV's debut. The latest spy shots have been taken in South Korea hinting toward the car's global debut. Though, heavily camouflaged it reveals quite a few details about the upcoming car.

Based on the new spy shots, the Hyundai Creta Facelift will have slight changes in its appearance. The car appears to have different body lines, with a new design for the headlamps, along with new housing for the fog lamps. It is worth mentioning that over silhouette and size of the car seem to be the same as the outgoing model. 


Also read: Honda Elevate SUV's Waiting Period Extends To Over 6 Months; Top-End Trim In Higher Demand

Specifically, the front of the SUV seems to have a split LED headlamp, along with Daytime Running Lights and vertical foglamp housing. It is also expected to get an updated grille with a protruding cube-like mesh.

The Hyundai Creta Facelift is expected to get a host of new features including 360-degree camera and an ADAS. Features like the 360-degree camera have already been introduced in its rival like Tata Nexon Facelit. Along with adjustments and feature enhancements on the inside, the rear will sport a significantly revised tailgate, a new bumper, and new LED taillights. The Creta facelift will come with three powertrain choices. 

Expectations are that the SUV will get the 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine with 115 horsepower in the base model, along with the option of the 1.5-liter diesel engine in the spy shots. The car will also have a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine with 160 horsepower, which is also used in the Verna, Alcazar, Carens, and Seltos.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train