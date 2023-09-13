Hyundai Creta Facelift Spotted Testing, Spy Shots Reveal New Details

Hyundai is set to give a new life to one of its best-selling SUVs in India in the form of the Hyundai Creta Facelift. The new SUV has been in discussions for a while now and spy shots of the test mule indicate the preparations for the SUV's debut. The latest spy shots have been taken in South Korea hinting toward the car's global debut. Though, heavily camouflaged it reveals quite a few details about the upcoming car.

Based on the new spy shots, the Hyundai Creta Facelift will have slight changes in its appearance. The car appears to have different body lines, with a new design for the headlamps, along with new housing for the fog lamps. It is worth mentioning that over silhouette and size of the car seem to be the same as the outgoing model.

Specifically, the front of the SUV seems to have a split LED headlamp, along with Daytime Running Lights and vertical foglamp housing. It is also expected to get an updated grille with a protruding cube-like mesh.

The Hyundai Creta Facelift is expected to get a host of new features including 360-degree camera and an ADAS. Features like the 360-degree camera have already been introduced in its rival like Tata Nexon Facelit. Along with adjustments and feature enhancements on the inside, the rear will sport a significantly revised tailgate, a new bumper, and new LED taillights. The Creta facelift will come with three powertrain choices.

Expectations are that the SUV will get the 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine with 115 horsepower in the base model, along with the option of the 1.5-liter diesel engine in the spy shots. The car will also have a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine with 160 horsepower, which is also used in the Verna, Alcazar, Carens, and Seltos.