Hyundai i20 gets 3-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test

The Hyundai Creta was just rated 3 stars in a crash test by Global NCAP. It has now been discovered that a second Hyundai car received the same grade. According to Global NCAP, the Hyundai i20 received a crash test rating of 3 out of 5 stars. The hatchback received 8.84 out of a potential 17 points for adult occupants and 36.89 points out of a possible 49 points for child occupants.

The body and foot-well region were classified as unstable and incapable of coping with additional stresses in the report. In addition, the i20 was penalised for its lack of chest and knee protection for the driver and passengers. Head and neck protection for both front occupants, on the other hand, was rated as acceptable to good.

With regard to child safety, the i20 is equipped with ISOFIX anchorages as standard, and the CRS (child restraint system) is clearly labelled and conveniently located. The assessment states that although it avoided excessive forward movement, it lost points because of insufficient neck protection. In addition, it only has a lap belt in the middle seat in the back row.

As a reminder, Global NCAP evaluated the Hyundai i20's entry-level model, which has twin front airbags, seatbelt reminder, ABS, and pre-tensioners for the front seatbelts. Six airbags, electronic stability control, hill assist, vehicle stability management, and other safety features are available on the most expensive variant of these cars.

Global NCAP launches the second round of #SaferCarsForIndia crash test results today with the @HyundaiIndia #i20 scoring three stars for adult and child occupant protection. Full story: https://t.co/Eymi8ytfAK#MissionZero2050 pic.twitter.com/0gfl1CJCD8 — GlobalNCAP (@GlobalNCAP) April 12, 2022

Global NCAP crash testing may affect the sale of the Hyundai i20 in the country, as its main rival, Tata Altroz has received a 5-star safety rating in the past and now comes with a DCA (Dual Clutch Automatic) transmission.