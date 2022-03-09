Tesla Model 3 owner in China faces a shocking supercharging bill of Rs 4 crore

Due to a problem with a Tesla Supercharging station in China, a customer owed $608,708 (RS 4,67,89,253) for unpaid charges. According to CnEVPost, a Tesla customer received a message on his Tesla app stating that his vehicle would be banned from the Supercharging network if fees were not paid.

According to the estimations - it would be enough to fully charge the 2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus (0-100%) about 32,000 times. Further information suggests that the extreme bill was a mistake, and Tesla Customer Service informed the user that "there was an error in the back-end systems of some vehicles and the issue will soon be fixed."

In spite of this, there might be more than one user who was mistakenly banned from Supercharging after receiving a shocking notification like this.

Also read: Delhi govt initiates process to set up dedicated cell for facilitating adoption of E-vehicles

Tesla had reportedly been tweaking the Supercharging idle fee to improve charging stall utilization, which may have caused the issue. The new per-minute idle fee in China is 3.20 or Rs 38.97 (6.40 CNY or Rs 77.94 if the station is 100% occupied).

For reference, per minute idle fee in the US is $0.50 or Rs 38.45 ($1.00 or Rs 76.89 if the station is 100% occupied). In Europe, including Germany, per minute idle fee is € 0.50 to € 1.0 (Rs 41.75 to Rs 83.47).

SOURCE

Live TV

#mute