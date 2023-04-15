Hyundai Mufasa SUV Revealed Ahead Of Launch, To Sit Between Creta And Tucson

Hyundai has unveiled the new Mufasa SUV by releasing the official images of the car before its live appearance at the Auto Shanghai 2023 on April 18. The new car is bound for the Chinese market as per the available information. Furthermore, the model will be replacing the outgoing ix35 in China. It is to be noted that the model in China will be sold under a joint venture of Beijing Hyundai, which is a joint venture of Hyundai and the Chinese company Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC).

The details of the Hyundai Mufasa have not been revealed yet. However, the leaked information shows that the SUV measures 4,475mm in length, 1,850mm in width, and 1,665mm in height, and the car's wheelbase measures 2,680mm. To put it into perspective, the car will be a bit smaller than the Hyundai Tucson currently on sale in India.

Coming to the design, the car features a modern design that seems to take inspiration from the Palisade sold in the international market. Furthemore, the SUV gets a smooth line giving character to the SUV. Adding to it, the car has got the DNA of the Hyundai automaker with vertical LED headlamps complemented by a low grille and a front bumper.

For the SUV, Hyundai has shown two colours: a bright blue and a grey variation. Both have blacked-out grilles, air intakes, and bumpers, making the SUV look sportier. With large wheel archers, heavy body armour, unique alloy wheels, blacked-out rearview mirrors and B and C pillars, the side profile keeps the smooth design going. Windows are connected to the rear glass by a trim piece that resembles the Elantra's.

The rear of the Hyundai Mufasa makes it stand out with oval-shaped full-width LED taillamps enclosed in a gloss black panel that has the Hyundai logo in the middle. Despite the clean tailboard, the bumper comes filled with cladding and a false diffuser.

Although the Hyundai Mufasa's specifications have not yet been released, the SUV is anticipated to come with a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that will work with the front-wheel drive system. The engine might be tuned to produce 156 hp.