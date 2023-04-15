Isuzu MU-X, D-Max V-Cross, Hi-Lander Updated With RDE-Compliant Engine; Gets New Features

Isuzu Motors India has now upgraded its entire range of vehicles with BS5 Phase 2 compliant engines. Furthermore, the company has added a few new features to the new models, along with a few cosmetic changes. These changes in the pickup trucks and the SUV come with changes in the price of the models, which have been updated by the company. The new Isuzu D-Max V-Cross has a starting price of Rs 23 lakh and goes up to Rs 27.36 lakh. Similarly, Isuzu Hi-lander now comes at Rs 19.50 lakh and Isuzu MU-X has a starting price of Rs 37.90 lakh. (all prices ex-showroom)

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is comes with a 6-speed automatic or manual transmission in 2WD or 4WD versions. The MU-X SUV is available with a 4WD system and a 6-speed automatic transmission, while the Hi-Lander is only available with a 6-speed manual and a 2WD configuration.

Also read: KTM 390 Adventure X Launched In India At Rs 2.80 Lakh: More Affordable, Less Electronics

The three models are now available in a brand-new exterior hue called Valencia Orange. While the D-Max V-Cross 4X2 is now available with new black alloy wheels, grey ORVMs, and fog lamp garnish, Isuzu has added a new chrome grille to the mu-X. Along with dual-tone upholstery, the V-Cross now boasts brown accents on the gear selector, dashboard, and doors.

The D-Max V-Cross 4X2 now has cruise control, traction control, electronic stability, hill descent control, and hill-descent control, among other features. Rear defoggers and automated climate control are included with the Hi-Lander truck.

Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “We are excited to introduce our refreshed range of exciting products which are all set to address the needs of the evolving businesses, emerging urban consumers and motoring enthusiasts. We are proud to have set the benchmark in presenting India with its first ever Lifestyle Utility Vehicle, the ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross and sure that the updated range will carry the success story forward. With the wide range of competent and versatile products, we are sure that there is an ISUZU for everyone”.